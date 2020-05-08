Bengaluru city buses to run for govt, company staff

Bengaluru, May 8 (PTI): The Karnataka government on Thursday permitted Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) to run buses for Central and state government staff and employees of companies and organisations providing essential services. The employees can travel by the BMTC buses by obtaining monthly passes, an official press release said.

The BMTC said the distribution of passes began from today (Thursday) at the Central Bus Stand at Majestic and other traffic and transit management centres. The bus corporation is gradually operating its service, which was suspended since the lockdown was effected, the release said.