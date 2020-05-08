COVID-19: India Post helps with doorstep AePS cash withdrawals in remote areas of Ladakh

COVID-19: India Post helps with doorstep AePS cash withdrawals in remote areas of LadakhPTI | Leh | Updated: 08-05-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 23:38 IST
Indian Post has reached out to doorsteps of people in rural and remote areas of Ladakh union territory for AePS cash withdrawals amidst the lockdown to contain spread of coronavirus pandemic. "Ever since the lockdown began, India Post, Ladakh Postal division has disbursed Rs 10 lakh among 185 esteemed customers at their doorsteps through AePS cash withdrawal in rural remote areas of the UT," an officer of India Post said.
The Aadhaar-enabled Payment System (AePS) cash withdrawal facility has been availed by account holders of different banks at their doorstep from different branch post offices and villages, he said. AePS cash withdrawals took place in in Chochout Shama, Phayang, Stok, Leh, Horzey, Gangles and Spituk and Superintendent of Post Office Ladakh division, the officer added.
