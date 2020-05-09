Rane Holdings commences partial operations with limited manpower

Rane Holdings Ltd, part of Rane Group, has commenced partial operations at most of its plants with restricted manpower, the company said on Saturday. The city-based company had closed its plants and offices across India due to outbreak of COVID19 and in-line with instructions from Central and state governments.

".. based on the various relaxations and guidelines issued by Ministry of Home Affairs and respective State governments, the company has partially resumed its operations in most of its plants and offices with restricted manpower with effect from May 8," the company said in a filing. Rane Holdings said the continuance of operations in the places would depend on directives of local authorities issued time to time and based on incidence of COVID-19 cases in area concerned.

The Tamil Nadu government had announced extension of lock-down from May 4 to 17 by allowing some restrictions towing with Centre's directive to control the spread of coronavirus. The company has six facilites near Chennai, two in Puducherry, four in Tiruchirappalli, one each in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Bawal (Haryana), and Gurugram.

It also has three facilities in Rudrapur (Uttarakhand) and one in Ahmedabad..