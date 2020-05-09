RCF logs 35% rise in sales of complex fertilisers in April

State-owned Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd on Saturday said it reported a 35 per cent increase in sales of complex fertilisers, marketed under Suphala brand, last month. "Despite enormous logistic and other challenges posed by COVID-19 lockdown, Rashtriya Chemicals Fertilizers Ltd (RCF)...registered an increase of 35.47 per cent in sale of its NPK fertilizers SUPHALA in the month of April, 2020 as compared to April 2019," an official statement said. Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda congratulated the RCF for this sale performance

He expressed satisfaction that different fertiliser PSUs under his ministry are working hard to assist Indian farmers in overcoming difficulties of the lockdown announced to curb COVID-19 spread, the statement said. RCF chairman and managing director S C Mudgerikar said the company is ensuring continuous supply of fertilisers to the farmers, with adequate safety and hygiene. RCF has contributed Rs 83.56 lakh to PM-CARES Fund and Rs 83.50 lakh to Maharashtra Chief Minister Relief Fund. RCF a 'mini ratna', is a leading producer of fertilisers and chemicals in the country. It manufactures urea, complex fertilisers, bio-fertilisers, micro-nutrients, water soluble fertilisers, soil conditioners and a wide range of industrial chemicals. The company's major brands are Ujjwala (urea) and Suphala (complex fertilisers).