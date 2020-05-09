Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 challenges: TN forms panel under ex-RBI Guv Rangarajan to improve fiscal position

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-05-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 19:03 IST
COVID-19 challenges: TN forms panel under ex-RBI Guv Rangarajan to improve fiscal position

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday set up a high-level committee headed by former Reserve Bank of India governor C Rangarajan to examine fiscal challenges facing the state owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and suggest the way forward to improve its fiscal position. The committee, which will also consist of Finance Secretary S Krishnan as coordinator, will submit its report to the government within three months, according to a Government Order.

The committee, with 21 members, would assess the overall immediate and medium term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on different sectors of the state's economy including the impact of lockdown, additional costs and implications due to social distancing and their precautionary measures. Also, it would assess the opportunities and threats in the short and medium term, suggest measures required to help the important sectors of the economy to overcome the impact of the virus pandemic.

Apart from identifying specific reform measures to be taken by the state government to support and promote the growth of the important sectors of the economy, the committee would assess the impact of the crisis on state government's fiscal situation and way forward to improve the fiscal position, including increasing the tax; GDP ratio and diversifying revenue sources and reprioritising expenditure. The committee will also identify fiscal issues and economy protection measures the state should take up with the Union government for necessary action and possible sources of financing and funding for different sectors including infrastructure projects, small business and other enterprises.

On February 20, 2020, Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam who holds the finance portfolio, announced that an expert committee would be constituted to improve the tax: GSDP ratio of Tamil Nadu. Now taking into account the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown which has posed serious economic and fiscal challenges the role of the committee has been redefined.PTI COR VGN BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

Algeria approves 2-7% increase in retirement pensions

Algerias government has approved increases in retirement pensions ranging from 2 to 7, the labour ministry said on Saturday, despite financial problems facing the oil-exporting North African country. The OPEC members public finances have co...

Centre proposing to do away with Interstate Migrant Workmen Act, alleges Cong

The Narendra Modi government is proposing to do away with the Interstate Migrant Workmen Act, even though it is the Centres responsibility to ensure workers rights are taken care of under the legislation especially during the lockdown, the ...

Pak violates ceasefire in Poonch

Pakistan on Saturday violated ceasefire in Degwar sector of Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district.Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars at around 730 pm. Indian Army is retaliating ...

Mangoes off the menu for lonely primates, as Kiev zoo struggles in lockdown

Mykhailo Pinchuk takes a short walk around his empty zoo, greeting some animals with a stroke and a morsel of food.No visitors have been allowed since March when the Ukrainian authorities imposed a national lockdown to contain the spread of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020