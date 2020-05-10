AI flight with 163 Indians from Kuwait lands at Hyderabad airport

An Air India flight with 163 Indians landed at the Hyderabad international airport from Kuwait on Saturday night as part of the government's Vande Bharat Mission to bring home Indian nationals stranded abroad, airport sources said. The AI flight 988 landed at the airport shortly after 10 pm, the sources said.

To facilitate the arriving passengers and aircraft crew, the Hyderabad International Airport has kept the international arrivals and the stretch right from the aerobridge to the arrivals ramp fully sanitized and fumigated, the sources said. It will be ensured that passengers follow social distancing norms, they said.

The passengers would be screened by thermal cameras prior to immigration formalities, they said. Glass shields were provided at each manned immigration counter to avoid any personal contact between the passengers and immigration officers, they said. The passengers would be taken for mandatory quarantine at the designated locations in the city, the sources added.