NTPC's 3 thermal power plants achieve 100 pc PLF

State-owned NTPC on Sunday said that its three thermal power plants have achieved 100 per cent plant load factor or capacity utilisation. NTPC Ltd has achieved 100 per cent Plant Load Factor (PLF) on May 9, 2020, at three of its thermal power stations," an NTPC statement said.

According to the statement, NTPC Vindhyachal (4,760 MW) in Madhya Pradesh, NTPC Talcher Kaniha (3,000 MW) in Odisha and NTPC Sipat (2,980 MW) in Chhattisgarh achieved 100 per cent PLF (on Saturday), demonstrating exceptional operational efficiency and optimum capacity utilisation. At the same time, it said that the NTPC Koldam in Himachal Pradesh is emerging as one of the best hydropower stations in the country for FY20-21.

Earlier, on April 13, 2020, the country''s largest power station NTPC Vindhyachal had achieved 100 per cent plus PLF. Beyond power output, NTPC is making a rich contribution to the social welfare activities for underprivileged section and migrant workers by providing ration and medical aid amid COVID-19 situation.

NTPC is strictly adhering to the guidelines in its fight against COVID-19 by maintaining social distancing at all its establishments and power stations across the country. With NTPC Group's total installed 62,110 MW capacity, NTPC has 70 Power stations comprising of 24 Coal, 7 combined cycle gas/liquid fuel, 1 Hydro, 13 renewables along with 25 JV (joint venture) Power Stations.