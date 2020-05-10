Shramik Special with 1,050 passengers leaves Goa for Udhampur

A Shramik Special train with more than 1,050 people left on Sunday evening from Thivim railway station in Goa to Udhampur, said a senior official. This is the second Shramik Special service from the state, the first one being between Thivim and Gwalior which had over 1,200 migrants on board.

"The train left for Udhampur from Thivim station at 8 pm with more than 1,050 people who were stranded in Goa in the lockdown and wanted to return," Kunal, nodal officer for inter-state movement of migrant labourers, told PTI. The Centre, in coordination with various states, has been running special services for stranded migrants and others since May 1.