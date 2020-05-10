Left Menu
Development News Edition

SBI General posts net profit of Rs 412 crore in FY20

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 21:17 IST
SBI General posts net profit of Rs 412 crore in FY20
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

SBI General Insurance, a subsidiary of State Bank of India, on Sunday reported a net profit of Rs 412 crore for the financial year 2019-20. Profit before tax of the insurance company rose to Rs 564 crore in the financial year as against Rs 470 in the previous fiscal, SBI General Insurance said in a statement.

However, the company's underwriting profit declined to Rs 61 crore as against Rs 79 crore last year. The gross written premium (GWP) increased to Rs 6,840 crore in FY20 from Rs 4,717 crore in FY19.

The solvency ratio moderated to 2.27 against 2.34 last year.

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-Nigeria attacker Obasi in 2014 World Cup bribe claim

Former Nigeria striker Chinedu Obasi alleged on Sunday he was asked to pay a bribe to feature at the 2014 World Cup, before eventually missing out on selection. Obasi, 33, who has been a free agent since leaving Swedish outfit AIK in Januar...

Rlys to resume select passenger services from May 12, ask travellers to come at least an hour early

The Indian Railways will gradually resume passenger train services from May 12 and will ask passengers to arrive at the station at least an hour before departure, the national transporter said Sunday. Initially, the all air-conditioned serv...

9 wagons of goods train derail in Maharashtra

Train movement on Sunday was affected on Khed-Diwan Khauti route after nine wagons of a goods train derailed in Maharashtras Ratnagiri district. Nine wagons of a goods train derailed in Ratnagiri district in Maharashtra between Khed and Diw...

Pak to use technology to identify COVID-19 hotspots & enforce 'smart lockdown' as cases cross 30,330

Pakistan on Sunday said it will use technology to identify coronavirus hotspots to enforce a smart lockdown as the country reported a record number of 2,870 coronavirus cases in a single day, taking the total number of infections to over 30...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020