Vande Bharat Mission: Over 150 return to TN from Kuwait

In continuing efforts to bring home Indian nationals stuck in various countries, 171 people arrived here from Kuwait on Sunday in an Air India flight and were accommodated in three separate premises, officials said. The passengers, including four children, on their arrival at the airport were screened by health authorities in protective gear for coronavirus.

Their nasal and throat swab samples were takenfor test when they arrived tonight, they added. Following immigration and health checks, they were sent in special buses to two hotels and the premises of an educational institution at a suburban locality.

They are expected to stay put in their respective places of stay for at least 14 days, officials said. The 150 plus people arrived here as part of the government's Vande Bharat Mission to bring home Indian nationals stranded in various countries.

On Saturday, as many as 359 people arrived here from Dubai in two Air India flights. On the night of May 8, a flight from Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia arrived at Tiruchirappalli airport with about 200 passengers.