Special train carrying 1,200 migrants leave Jalna for UP

A Shramik Special train carrying 1,200 migrant workers left Jalna in Maharashtra for Unnao in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday evening, an official said. Earlier in the day, labourers, who were put up in camps by the local administration, were brought to an institute where they were screened, he said, adding that they were taken to the railway station to board the train which departed at 6 pm.

The labourers purchased tickets for their destinations and completed the necessary formalities, he said. All the lockdown norms like maintaining social distance were followed and the entire railway station premises was also sanitised, he said.

A group of 20 labourers from Madhya Pradesh had started their journey from Jalna on foot for Bhusawal in north Maharashtra on Thursday. On early Friday, 16 of them were mowed down by a goods train while they were sleeping on a railway track in neighbouring Aurangabad district.