Inox Wind begins execution of 1st phase of wind power projects in Gujarat

Wind energy solutions provider Inox Wind on Monday said it has begun executing the first phase of 250-megawatt wind power projects in Gujarat following the receipt of certain advances. The first phase of the projects is scheduled to be commissioned in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal, Inox Wind said in a filing to BSE.

"Post receipt of certain advances, Inox Wind has started execution of the first phase of the project comprising of 126 megawatt (MW) which is scheduled to be commissioned by Q3 of FY 2021 at Dayapar, District Bhuj in Gujarat, on a turnkey basis,” the filing said. As part of the order, Inox Wind will provide Continuum Power Trading (TN) with end-to-end solutions from development and construction to commissioning and providing long term operations and maintenance services, it said.

Inox Wind had entered into definitive pacts with the company to erect and commission 250 mw wind power projects in Gujarat. Common infrastructure such as 220 kilovolt (KV) pooling substation at Dayapar, 220 KV bay at Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) Nirona End, 220 KV transmission line for 72 km is already ready and the project will be executed on a plug and play basis, it said.

Shares of Inox Wind were trading at Rs 25.30 apiece on BSE in morning trade, up 4.98 per cent from their previous close..