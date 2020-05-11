Left Menu
Development News Edition

Have taken note of migrants walking on roads, rly tracks with great concern: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 10:47 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 10:47 IST
Have taken note of migrants walking on roads, rly tracks with great concern: Govt

The Centre has said it has noted with great concern that migrant workers continue to walk on roads and railway tracks to return to their native places and asked states to ensure that they travel home on the special trains being run for them from various parts of the country. In a letter to chief secretaries of all states and union territories, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla also sought their cooperation in running more Shramik Special trains for the migrant workers.

Referring to a meeting held by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Sunday, Bhalla said, in the meeting, the situation of migrant workers walking on roads and railway tracks was noted with great concern. "Since their movement by buses and 'Shramik' special trains has already been allowed to enable their travel to native places, all State/UT governments should ensure that migrant workers do not resort to walking on road and on railway tracks," he said.

In case they are found in such condition, the home secretary said, they should be appropriately counselled, taken to nearby shelters and provided with food, water etc. till such time they are facilitated to board the Shramik Special trains or buses to their native places. Further, Bhalla said, as requested by the cabinet secretary, all state/UT governments should cooperate with the railways in running more Shramik Special trains so that travel of stranded migrant workers is facilitated at a faster rate.

"I urge upon you all to allow receiving of all Shramik special trains without any hindrance and facilitate faster movement of stranded migrant workers to their native places," he said. Sixteen migrant workers, who were walking back home to Madhya Pradesh were mowed down by a goods train in Maharashtra's Aurangabad last week after they fell asleep on railway tracks.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

IIT, Singapore medical school develop alternative model to assess COVID-19 situation in states

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

UK economy will not be back to work until July at very earliest - Raab says

The British government said non-essential retailers would not go back to work until June at the earliest while other sectors will not go back to work until July at the earliest, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Monday.Theres the other...

IAF requested to allow resumption of Darbhanga airport work: Puri

The Civil Aviation Ministry has requested the Indian Air Force IAF to allow resumption of construction work for the Darbhanga airport, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday. The Darbhanga airport is being constructed as a civil e...

Glenmark launches 3-in-1 inhaler for COPD patients in India

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has launched a triple therapy inhaler in the country for patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease COPD. The companys product -- a single inhaler triple therapy product AIRZ-FF -- is a...

'It's democracy': Ben Stokes on his support for Boris Johnson's address

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has defended his support for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnsons address to the nation and said that it is the beauty of a democracy that everyone can voice their opinion. UK Prime Minister Johnson gave an addres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020