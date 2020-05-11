Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi Arabia triples taxes, cuts $26B in costs amid pandemic

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 11-05-2020 12:37 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 12:37 IST
Saudi Arabia triples taxes, cuts $26B in costs amid pandemic

Saudi Arabia announced Monday it was tripling taxes on basic goods, raising them to 15%, and cutting spending on major projects by around $26 billion as it grapples with blows from the coronavirus pandemic and low oil prices on its economy. Saudi citizens will also lose a bonus cost-of-living allowance that had been in place since 2018, according to the country's finance minister.

Despite efforts to diversify the economy, the kingdom continues to rely heavily on oil for revenue. Brent crude now hovers around $30 a barrel, far below the range Saudi Arabia needs to balance its budget. The kingdom has also lost revenue from the suspension of Muslim pilgrimages to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina, which were closed to visitors due to the virus. The new measures are the most drastic yet by a major Gulf Arab oil producer since oil prices plunged by more than half in March, signalling that neighbouring countries may also seek to impose higher taxes on residents this year. The International Monetary Fund projects that all six energy producing Gulf Arab states will be in economic recession this year.

“We are facing a crisis the world has never seen the likes of in modern history, a crisis marked by uncertainty,” Saudi finance minister and acting minister of economy and planning, Mohammed Al-Jadaan, said. “These measures that have been undertaken today, as tough as they are, are necessary and beneficial to maintain comprehensive financial and economic stability," he said in a statement published on the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

In the first quarter of 2020, state revenues were down 22% from the same time last year, with the deficit reaching $9 billion, or 34 billion riyals. Oil revenues specifically were down 24%, compared to the same quarter last year. To cover the budget deficit, Saudi Arabia drew $26.8 billion from its net foreign assets in March in what economists say marked the fastest monthly contraction in more than two decades. Moody's ratings agency said it expects Saudi foreign exchange reserves to decline below $375 billion at the end of 2021, down from $488 billion at the end of 2019.

Despite far-reaching decisions by Saudi Arabia to contain the virus, such as shuttering mosques for prayers nationwide and imposing curfews on major cities, the kingdom — like other countries— has struggled to curb its spread. Saudi Arabia has had some 39,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, including 246 deaths. The decision to cut $26 billion in expenses, or about 100 billion Saudi riyals, includes cancelling, extending, or postponing some operational and capital expenditures for government agencies, as well reducing costs for major Vision 2030 projects that are the centerpiece of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's economic transformation plan.

Additionally, the government will discontinue the cost-of-living allowance, starting in June. Those allowances had cost the state about $13.5 billion annually. Saudi Arabia said it would also increase value-added tax from 5% to 15% as of July. The tax on most goods and services was first introduced in Saudi Arabia in 2018 as a way to increase revenue.

Al-Jadaan explained that the shock of low oil demand, coupled with the suspension of local economic activity due to curfews and lockdowns across the kingdom and unexpected additional spending on healthcare created the need to take such steps. Meanwhile, the poorest Saudis will continue to receive benefits. The government said Sunday it deposited more than half a billion dollars, or 2.18 billion riyals, into the so-called “Citizen's Account” for May that helps more than 12 million low-earning Saudis. Since its inception, the program has paid some $19.5 billion to citizens with average monthly support per family about $240.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

IIT, Singapore medical school develop alternative model to assess COVID-19 situation in states

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

French Health Minister warns lockdown easing could be reversed

France could reverse the relaxation of its nationwide lockdown if there was a resurgence of the new coronavirus outbreak, Health Minister Olivier Veran warned on Monday. If the virus were to resume its wild race, we would again take lockdow...

COVID-19 may make education outcomes worse: World Bank

The COVID-19 pandemic has threatened to make education outcomes worse and without aggressive policy, the virus outbreak across the globe will have immediate costs on both the learning and health of children and youth, according to the World...

Iranian warship hit by missile in training accident, killing 19 sailors

One Iranian warship accidentally struck another with a missile during an exercise, killing 19 sailors and wounding 15 others, Irans navy said on Monday. The incident took place during training in the Gulf of Oman, a sensitive waterway that ...

UGC asks universities to set up grievance redressal cell for COVID-19 related concerns

The University Grants Commission UGC has directed all varsities in the country to set up a cell for handling grievances of students related to examinations and other academic activities arising due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The commission h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020