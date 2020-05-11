Tamil Nadu Becomes the First State to Implement Australian e-learning Platform Matific Across Government Schools

• Tamil Nadu becomes the first state in India to announce a large-scale state-wide partnership with the learning platform. • Over 1.5 million students in Tamil Nadu from various state government schools will now have access to Matific, the mathematics e-learning platform.

MUMBAI, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tamil Nadu Government took an important lead in digital education in the country by partnering with Australian e-learning platform Matific to encourage an innovative way of learning mathematics for Kindergarten to Class 6 students. The deal marks the company's first-ever pilot run in the Indian market. Over 1.5 million students across Tamil Nadu will now have access to the Matific platform, featuring thousands of gamified activities and worksheets covering skills aligned to the curriculum. Tamil Nadu is a pioneer in STEM (Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics) and rightfully, maths is at the core of all these functions. With the growing number of careers in STEM fields, the importance of mathematics education needs to be the centre of focus. To build upon these skills among students, the state implemented Matific across government schools with the aim of increasing engagement in mathematics and in turn increasing academic achievement. Talking about the results, the honourable Minister for School Education, Thiru K A Sengottaiyan said, "The pilot project conducted in over 150 schools across the State using Matific increased students' results by 25.3%. I am excited to be introducing Matific to students across Tamil Nadu and leading the charge in digital learning across India. We want to make education fun and skill-oriented and believe that Matific can help our students hone their skills and simultaneously add an element of fun into the learning process." "The Tamil Nadu Government under the able leadership of the Honourable Chief Minister, Thiru E Palaniswami has been a front-runner in educational reforms in the country. Under the aegis of the Education Minister, Honourable Thiru K A Sengottaiyan, progressive efforts have been made in the educational landscape in Tamil Nadu, which has been inspiring to other states as well. Being one of the frontiers in the tech landscape, Tamil Nadu has proved to be a promising hub for new-age education as well. Pushing the use of digital technologies in schools will put Tamil Nadu at the forefront of the STEM Revolution in India. We are delighted to partner with the Tamil Nadu Government and encourage the Matific platform across public schools in Tamil Nadu. As the results proved to be extremely promising, Matific is excited to be part of Tamil Nadu's future success as well," said Rajeev Krishnan, VP, Matific India.

With students and teachers looking for new and improved ways to learn and teach mathematics, Matific was able to see substantial improvements in both academic and engagement results. Throughout the course of the pilot, over 150 schools used the Matific platform to teach maths lessons aligned with their local curriculums. The results identified over 21,000 students had been taught using the platform, with an average improvement across Class 1-6 being 25%. Piloting Matific has given Tamil Nadu a solid base to ensure the state is the leader in mathematics education in India. By ensuring technology is part of primary education, students will be set to go through secondary and higher education, and into STEM careers, confident and with absolute ease. Continuing to build upon the success of the Matific for Schools Pilot, Matific is committed to working with Minister for School Education, Thiru K A Sengottaiyan and is looking to offer the platform in Tamil, ensuring that all students can use Matific in their mother tongue. Matific is excited to become the premier Tamil Nadu primary digital maths resource, available for all schools, students, and teachers into the future and hopes other states across India take up the opportunity to pilot Matific and see similar results in students. Matific uses game-based principles to encourage students to learn through discovery while at the same time being aligned with the local curriculum (ICSE/CBSE). Designed by professors, educational experts and curriculum specialists, Matific uses logical sequencing and staging to report on topics for each student, group and class. Used by thousands of teachers worldwide, Matific provides relief to parents and enjoyable experience to students. The company has also recently launched Matific Galaxy in India to address the home market.

About Matific: Matific is an award-winning math e-learning platform trusted by millions of teachers and students in 60+ countries and localised to 40+languages. Matific has been academically proven to help raise students and also substantially increased engagement within mathematics. Matific combines engaging activities with a rigorous pedagogy ensuring students are kept engaged, whether at school or at home. For more information about Matific: Phone: +91-93-2118-3256 Email: india@matific.com Visit Matific website: Matific for Schools: https://www.matific.com/in/en-in/home/?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=release&utm_campaign=in-en-0520&utm_content=tamil-nadu Matific for Home: https://www.matific.com/in/en-in/galaxy/?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=release&utm_campaign=in-en-0520&utm_content=tamil-nadu PWR PWR