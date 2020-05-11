Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wockhardt posts Q4 net profit at Rs 68.51 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 16:42 IST
Wockhardt posts Q4 net profit at Rs 68.51 cr

New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) Drug firm Wockhardt on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 68.51 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2020. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 13.90 crore for the corresponding period of previous fiscal, Wockhardt said in a BSE filing.

Consolidated total income of the company stood at Rs 700.66 crore for the quarter under review. It was Rs 866.76 crore in the year-ago period, it added. Loss for FY20 stood at Rs 43.39 crore. It was Rs 216.66 crore in 2018-19, Wockhardt said.

For 2019-20, total income of the company was at Rs 2,882.80 crore. It was Rs 3,586 crore for the same period year ago. "The company's board has approved raising of funds up to Rs 1,500 crore by way of equity shares, equity-linked securities, or other eligible securities or a combination of any of the aforementioned securities by way of one or more public and/or private offerings, qualified institutions placement and/or any combination thereof or any other method," the filing said.

During the March quarter, the company's shareholders approved intended sale of part of the domestic branded business comprising 62 products and related business, assets and liabilities including manufacturing facility at Baddi, for a consideration of  Rs 1,850 crore to Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Wockhardt said.  Shares of Wockhardt Ltd settled at Rs 257 per scrip on the BSE, up 1.24 per cent over previous close..

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Easing COVID-19 restrictions to boost Australian economy by $6 bln a month - Treasurer

Once Australia removes most social distancing restrictions by July, its economy will be boosted by A9.4 billion 6.15 billion each month, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will say on Tuesday in a speech updating lawmakers on his budget planning.Aus...

WRAPUP 1-Germany surge sounds coronavirus alarm as world takes steps to reopen

Germany reported on Monday that new coronavirus infections were accelerating exponentially after early steps to ease its lockdown, news that sounded a global alarm even as businesses opened from Paris hair salons to Shanghai Disneyland. Ger...

Hero MotoCorp shares jump over 6 pc  

Shares of Hero MotoCorp on Monday jumped over 6 per cent after the company said it has resumed operations across 1,500 touch-points, including authorised dealerships, across the country. On the BSE, the scrip climbed 6.29 per cent to close ...

TMC to launch social media campaign to counter BJP's attack on COVID-19 crisis in WB

Under constant attack from the BJP for mishandling the COVID-19 crisis in West Bengal, the TMC said it has decided to launch a strong counter- attack against the saffron party by reeling out data and videos to highlight dismal performance o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020