IRCTC website not opening, booking for 15 special trains pushed to 18:00 hours now

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 17:09 IST
IRCTC website not opening, booking for 15 special trains pushed to 18:00 hours now

The IRCTC website, which was to take bookings for 15 special trains being run from May 12, seemed unable to take the load of visitors as thousands of passengers tried to book their tickets at 16:00 hours, when it was slated to open

The Railways said the booking will now commence at 18:00 hours

While no official reason was stated as to why the website did not open, sources said "it did not crash, but data is being uploaded". They urged passengers to "please wait". Last checked, the IRCTC site was not even opening its home page. Till 4 pm, the Railways had not been able to publicise the train list or timings of the departure of the 15 trains.

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Have to devise, implement balanced strategy regarding the road ahead and challenges we face: PM Narendra Modi to CMs at virtual meet.

Have to devise, implement balanced strategy regarding the road ahead and challenges we face PM Narendra Modi to CMs at virtual meet....

Maha: Free buses for migrant workers up to MP, Guj borders

The Maharashtra government has launched free of cost bus services up to the borders of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat for migrant labourers amidst the coronavirus-induced lockdown, a senior state transport official said on Monday. The decision ...

Need to prepare for recovery using self-reliance as new mantra: Dr Harsh Vardhan

The Union Minister of Science Technology, Earth Sciences and Health Family Welfare, Dr Harsh Vardhan said today that Indias fight against the Covid-19 is moving fast ahead strongly and steadily. He was addressing a Digital Conference, RE-...

Easing COVID-19 restrictions to boost Australian economy by $6 bln a month - Treasurer

Once Australia removes most social distancing restrictions by July, its economy will be boosted by A9.4 billion 6.15 billion each month, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will say on Tuesday in a speech updating lawmakers on his budget planning.Aus...
