Airtel selects IBM, Red Hat to build open cloud network for 5G, emerging tech

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has selected IT companies IBM and Red Hat to build its new network cloud to support 5G operations and applications around emerging technologies on its network. Under the agreement, Airtel will build its next generation core network, analytical tools and new consumer and enterprise services on top of this cloud platform based on open standards. "As part of our endeavour to build a 5G ready network for India's requirements, we are pleased to collaborate with IBM and Red Hat in our cloud journey. "The hybrid cloud architecture will resonate with our customer-obsession by providing improved flexibility, network stability and performance and bringing agility and automation in our network operations,” Bharti Airtel chief technology officer Randeep Sekhon said in a statement.

A cloud-based telecom network is considered more efficient and flexible in delivering services specially new applications at large scale in less time with reduced capital and operational expenditure. According to the statement, India's data consumption is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 70 per cent by 2021. Adopting a modern hybrid cloud architecture enables communication service providers (CSPs) to deliver more responsive networks that tap into automation and AI to address growing customer needs and deploy new services at the right location and network tier, the statement said. "IBM is a valued collaborator to many of the world's largest and most innovative communications service providers like Airtel as they transform their networks into open and secure hybrid multi-cloud platforms and prepare for the 5G and edge computing era," Steve Canepa, Global Managing Director, Communications Sector and Worldwide Head of Telecommunications, Media & Entertainment Industry at IBM said.