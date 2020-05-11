Swedish c.bank's Jansson says buying corporate bonds not a question of if but when

There are no legal obstacles for Sweden's central bank to buy corporate bonds and the Riksbank is preparing for the need to do so, Deputy Governor Per Jansson said on Monday.

"When we say that we are preparing for such a measure, it is not that the answer to whether we will do it or not in the end ... will be 'no,' Jansson told reporters.

"The answer will be 'yes'. The question is one of time and when we feel ready to go further."