Sweden's Political Shift: A New Era Begins

Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announced his resignation following the right-wing bloc's loss in the parliamentary election. The centre-left parties, led by Magdalena Andersson, claimed victory with 176 seats. Challenges lie ahead as they seek to form a government amidst internal divisions. The Sweden Democrats' decline marks a shift in political dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 19:24 IST
Sweden's Political Shift: A New Era Begins
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Ulf Kristersson, Sweden's Prime Minister, has announced his resignation after his right-wing bloc lost the parliamentary election, securing only 173 seats against the opposition's 176. This development comes as the election authority concluded the ballot counting on Thursday.

The result opens the path for Magdalena Andersson of the Social Democrats to try and form a government. Andersson, who was Sweden's first female prime minister in 2021, faces the challenge of assembling a coalition amid disagreements among potential allies, notably with the Left and Green parties.

The Sweden Democrats, traditionally allied with Kristersson's bloc, experienced a decline in support, tipping the scale in favor of the centre-left. While the election result awaits formal certification, it signals Sweden's divergence from a European trend of rising far-right influence.

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