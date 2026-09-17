Sweden's Political Shift: A New Era Begins

Ulf Kristersson, Sweden's Prime Minister, has announced his resignation after his right-wing bloc lost the parliamentary election, securing only 173 seats against the opposition's 176. This development comes as the election authority concluded the ballot counting on Thursday.

The result opens the path for Magdalena Andersson of the Social Democrats to try and form a government. Andersson, who was Sweden's first female prime minister in 2021, faces the challenge of assembling a coalition amid disagreements among potential allies, notably with the Left and Green parties.

The Sweden Democrats, traditionally allied with Kristersson's bloc, experienced a decline in support, tipping the scale in favor of the centre-left. While the election result awaits formal certification, it signals Sweden's divergence from a European trend of rising far-right influence.