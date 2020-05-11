ZHU joins Luminosity as content creator

Luminosity Gaming signed Grammy-nominated performer Steven "ZHU" Zhu as a content creator, and he'll take part in a live stream for charity on Thursday in his first public role with the team. The stream, which is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET, also will feature a live performance from Harley "mrfreshasian" Fresh, another Luminosity content creator. Guests from the organization's Fortnite House will take part, too.

ZHU will end his set with the debut of "ONLY," his new single featuring Tinashe. Fans can make donations throughout the show, with all funds collected going to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, which supports artists affected by the pandemic.

"The convergence of music and gaming is exciting and opens up many opportunities to provide exclusive content to our community of 200 million gamers," said Corey Mandell, president of EG Entertainment, in a news release announcing the partnership with ZHU.