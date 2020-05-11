Second train with 728 passengers leaves Goa for Udhampur

A second special train from Goa carrying 728 passengers for Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir departed on Monday from Margao railway station, officials said. On Sunday, a Shramik Special train with more than 1,050 people had left for Udhampur from Thivim railway station in the coastal state.

A senior government official said so far three Shramik Specials, including the one on Monday, have departed from Goa for Madhya Pradesh and Udhampur. Earlier in the day, the passengers were ferried from various locations to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Complex in Fatorda in special buses and screened for COVID-19 symptoms, before being allowed to board the train.

Of the total 728 passengers, eight were students who came from Belgaum in Karnataka by road to board the train. The official said the Jammu and Kashmir Association in Goa had approached the state government requesting making arrangements for the stranded people.

The passengers who left for Udhampur hailed from different districts in Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.