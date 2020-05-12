Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global equities markets waver, bonds dip on fears of second wave of infections

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2020 01:47 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 01:47 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global equities markets waver, bonds dip on fears of second wave of infections

Global equities wavered on Monday as investors weighed a jump in coronavirus cases in South Korea and Germany against signs that more parts of the U.S. economy could soon emerge from economic lockdown. Safe havens such as U.S. Treasuries edged higher in anticipation of further stimulus measures to limit the damage of the COVID-19 pandemic. A second wave of infections would likely snuff out the rally in equity markets as investors position for a severe and prolonged global recession.

"If we do have a second wave and lockdowns, that's almost the worst outcome from an economic perspective," said Guy Miller, chief market strategist at Zurich Insurance Company. Miller said that would "postpone business investment indefinitely" and see consumers retrench as hopes for a quick economic recovery are dashed.

He said the next two or three weeks would be "pivotal" in demonstrating how businesses and consumers respond to the loosening of lockdown measures. Yet investors were also bolstered by factory work resuming in states such as Michigan, restoring thousands of jobs lost over the last six weeks of the economic freeze-up.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.04% following broad declines in Europe and slight gains in Asia. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 109.33 points, or 0.45%, to 24,221.99, the S&P 500 gained 0.39 points, or 0.01%, to 2,930.19 and the Nasdaq Composite added 71.02 points, or 0.78%, to 9,192.34.

The Nasdaq is now within 10% of its all-time high reached in February. Increasing trade tensions between the United States and China will likely weigh on investor sentiment given the outsized rally that has pushed the benchmark S&P 500 up nearly 30% since its March lows, said Frédérique Carrier, head of investment strategy at RBC Wealth Management.

"We think it is unlikely the Trump administration would willingly unleash a new trade war that would crimp an economic recovery, but the possibility of missteps remains," she said. Bond markets signaled that a global economic recovery will be slow. Two-year U.S. government bond yields have hit record lows at 0.105% and Fed fund futures last week turned negative for the first time ever.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 11/32 in price to yield 0.7147%, from 0.681% late on Friday. "Markets focus on reopening economies and policy activism, bears struggle to understand how they can ignore reinfection and economic destruction," said Kit Juckes, a markets strategist at Societe Generale.

In commodity markets, oil prices slid as the pandemic eroded global demand. U.S. crude recently fell 0.08% to $24.72 per barrel and Brent was at $30.09, down 2.84% on the day.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

Hawaii commits to generating 100% renewable energy by 2045

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

France agrees 140 mln euro wine distillation support plan

France approved support for French winemakers on Monday to distill wine surplus into alcohol following a slump in demand because of restaurant and bar closures and lower exports due to extra U.S. tariffs, but the measures fell short of unio...

EU asks national governments to take the lead on 'green' state aid

The European Unions top climate official encouraged governments on Monday to attach green conditions to public support for coronavirus-hit companies, after the blocs executive opted not to do so at the EU level.The European Commission, whic...

Tesla parking lot nearly full, indicating factory is running

The parking lot was nearly full at Teslas California electric car factory Monday, an indication that the company could be resuming production in defiance of an order from county health authorities. The parking lot at the massive plant in Fr...

Mexican Supreme Court throws out law extending governor's mandate

Mexicos Supreme Court on Monday unanimously struck down a law extending the gubernatorial mandate of a member of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obradors ruling party which had fed concerns it could lead to broader changes to term limits. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020