Left Menu
Development News Edition

$72.5 million COVID-19 emergency support for racing industry announced

“We can’t gild the lily. The racing industry has been hit by the perfect storm of COVID-19 while in a weak financial state and in the midst of a reform programme,” Mr Peters said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 12-05-2020 07:54 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 07:54 IST
$72.5 million COVID-19 emergency support for racing industry announced
“The Government has a responsibility, recover, and rebuild strategy for COVID-19. This announcement is the first step towards a long term restoration of racing,” Mr Peters said. Image Credit: Stuff

Minister for Racing Winston Peters has announced a $72.5 million dollar COVID-19 emergency support package for the racing industry.

"We can't gild the lily. The racing industry has been hit by the perfect storm of COVID-19 while in a weak financial state and in the midst of a reform programme," Mr Peters said.

"As a result, there is a genuine risk of insolvency and the industry losing the future gains of its reforms.

"The Government has a responsibility, recover, and rebuild strategy for COVID-19. This announcement is the first step towards a long term restoration of racing," Mr Peters said.

The support package consists of:

$50 million dollar relief grant for the Racing Industry Transition Agency (RITA)

Up to $20 million in funding to construct two new All-Weather race tracks.

$2.5 million dollars for the Department of Internal Affairs to fast track work on the online gambling revenue, and address loss of revenue impacts on community and sports groups.

"Of the immediate grant, $26 million will be used by RITA to pay its outstanding supplier bill which it hasn't been able to do because of strangled revenue. The other share of this package will ensure RITA, and each of the racing codes, can maintain a baseline functionality and resume racing activities," said Mr Peters.

"The racing industry is seriously underestimated for its economic contribution. For this reason, the Government will also consider recapitalising the industry to help promote a quicker recovery and achieve a greater economic outcome.

"Past studies indicate Racing contributes $1.6 billion to the economy each year. There are 15-thousand full-time racing industry jobs and nearly 60-thousand jobs which participate in the industry in some shape – from vets to equipment suppliers, and owners. New Zealand bloodstock is world-class and a significant export earner."

"Over the next three months, officials will assess recapitalisation options. Ministers will need to be assured industry reforms are making progress to ensure any such future investment is well directed," said Mr Peters.

The Government has also approved up to $20 million dollars from the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) to construct two new synthetic race tracks. The intention is to have one located at Awapuni in the Manawatu, and the other at Riccarton Park in Christchurch. The construction of a track in Cambridge is already underway after receiving $6.5 million in PGF funding.

"Whilst the $20-million has been approved the next step is for RITA and the Codes to consult with the local race clubs on the terms behind these projects," Mr Peters said.

"COVID-19 has also impacted on funding available to community and sports organisations which receive a share of gambling revenue. There has also been an increase in New Zealanders gambling offshore throughout online platforms.

"Both trends are concerning. For that reason the government is fast-tracking a programme of work by the DIA to re-evaluate the gambling framework of our community, sporting, and racing groups," Mr Peters said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

Even animals may resort to physical distancing to prevent microbes: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Panama to start reopening economy as coronavirus infection rates fall

Panama announced plans on Monday to begin a phased reopening this week of its economy, including e-commerce, mechanical workshops and fishing, after slowing the spread of coronavirus infections. The reopening will take place in six phases f...

Soccer-Newcastle's Rose slams plans to restart Premier League amid pandemic

The Premier League should not restart the season until the number of new novel coronavirus cases has dropped significantly as lives are at risk, Newcastle United defender Danny Rose said on Monday. Premier League clubs have been in discussi...

Stricker names Love, Zach Johnson to US Ryder Cup staff

US 2020 Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker named Zach Johnson and Davis Love III as vice captains for the American golf squad set to face trophy-holders Europe in September. The biennial team showdown remains set for September 25-27 at Whistl...

Pregnant Karnataka nurse continues to serve at hospital amid COVID-19 outbreak

Roopa Praveen Rao, an expectant mother and a nurse at a hospital in Shivamoggas Karnataka, has chosen to continue to serve the patients amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Rao who hails from Gajanuru village is nine months pregnant and works ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020