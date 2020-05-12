Left Menu
Development News Edition

Honda sinks deeper into quarterly losses on virus outbreak

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 12-05-2020 12:59 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 12:59 IST
Honda sinks deeper into quarterly losses on virus outbreak

Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co. sank deeper into losses for the fiscal quarter that ended in March, as the damage to the industry from the coronavirus outbreak hurt sales and crimped production. Tokyo-based Honda reported Tuesday a January-March loss of 29.5 billion yen (USD 276 million).

The maker of the Odyssey minivan and Asimo robot had reported a 13 billion yen loss for the same period in 2019, when it was hurt by various expenses and an unfavorable exchange rate. Quarterly sales declined almost 15 per cent to nearly 3.5 trillion yen (USD 32 billion).

Honda, which also makes motorcycles, did not provide forecasts for the current fiscal year because of uncertainties caused by the pandemic. It said it will give projections as soon as possible.

Honda stressed it was putting the safety of its workers, dealers, suppliers and customers first. Rival Toyota Motor Corp. also reported dismal earnings earlier in the day.

Japan's top automaker logged a net profit of 63.1 billion yen (USD 590 million) for the quarter ended in March, nose-diving 86 per cent from the year before. Nissan Motor Co, whose fortunes have been rocky since its former Chairman Carlos Ghosn was arrested and then escaped to Lebanon while awaiting trial, reports financial results later this month.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

SC seeks CBI response on bail plea of UP politician D P Yadav

The Supreme Court Tuesday sought response from the CBI on a bail plea of controversial Uttar Pradesh politician D P Yadav, convicted and serving life sentence in a murder case of a lawmaker. Yadav, currently lodged in Dehrudun jail, has s...

Risk management, to HR dynamics: Lessons from COVID-19 to take centre stage at B-schools

The lessons learnt from COVID-19 pandemic and long term consequences of the disruption caused by the lockdown, are set to take centre stage at premiere business schools in the country with many of them already gearing up to introduce them i...

Twitter to introduce labels for tweets carrying misleading Covid-19 information

Microblogging site Twitter on Tuesday announced that it is introducing new labels for tweets to mark them if they are related to Covid-19 misinformation.According to The Verge, these labels will make it easier for the users to differentiate...

FOREX-Dollar clings to gains on fears of new COVID-19 cases, US-Sino tensions

The U.S. dollar clung to gains on Tuesday on growing fears about a second wave of coronavirus infections and after the Federal Reserve played down the likelihood of negative interest rates, boosting the currencys yield attraction. U.S. Fed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020