Sterlite Tech clocks highest ever revenue at Rs 5,154 crore, PAT totals Rs 472 crore

Leading integrator of data networks Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STL) on Tuesday reported Rs 5,154 crore in revenue during FY20 and an order book of Rs 10,037 crore backed by large deal wins globally. The profit after tax before exceptional item totalled Rs 472 crore. In Q4 FY20, the profit after tax was Rs 80 on a revenue of Rs 1,160 crore.

The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of 175 per cent at Rs 3.50 per equity share for FY20. "We are seeing an accelerated shift towards digitalisation and data network investments from all our customer segments," said STL Group Chief Executive Officer Anand Agarwal.

"The next generation of networks are shifting towards network densification, edge computing, open-source and virtualisation. As we start FY21, we have a more robust business," he said in a statement. The new global wins build a robust order book for STL across all customer segments -- global telcos, cloud companies, citizen networks and large enterprises.

Agarwal said the dominant trend of growth in data network usage has been enhanced with social distancing due to COVID-19. Remote work has resulted in a massive surge in the internet traffic across home and enterprise segments. (ANI)