Left Menu
Development News Edition

Defensives, upbeat earnings lift European shares

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 14:45 IST
Defensives, upbeat earnings lift European shares

European shares edged higher on Tuesday following a clutch of upbeat quarterly earnings reports, but investors remained cautious of a resurgence in new coronavirus cases as hard-hit economies lift lockdowns.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.4% by 0726 GMT, with gains STILL led by telecoms, healthcare and utilities - sectors that investors seek during times of economic uncertainty. Boosting UK's FTSE 100, Vodafone's shares jumped 3.9% after the world's second-largest mobile operator met expectations with a 2.6% rise in full-year core earnings and maintained its full-year dividend payout.

German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Media surged 10.2% to the top of STOXX 600 after U.S. private equity house KKR revealed that it had acquired a stake of 5.2% in the struggling company. Gains in Europe followed a risk-averse mood in Asian trading hours after the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the pandemic originated, reported its first new cases since its lockdown was lifted.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Aramco profit falls 25% but dividend in line with planned payout for year

Saudi Aramco, the worlds top oil exporting company, on Tuesday reported a 25 fall in first-quarter net profit, missing analyst estimates, but its quarterly dividend was in line with a plan for a 75 billion payout for the year.Analysts had e...

Second virus wave 'very unlikely' in Denmark, says expert

Denmark is very unlikely to be hit by a second wave of coronavirus, the countrys chief epidemiologist said on Tuesday, after the government laid out plans for increased testing and a contact tracing system.The Nordic country, which has 533 ...

FACTBOX-What are the blood donation rules globally for gay and bisexual men?

Corrects timing in final par By Rachel Savage and Elsa OhlenLONDON, May 11 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Countries around the world are reviewing restrictions on blood donations by gay and bisexual men imposed during the 1980s HIVAIDS crisis...

Two of family killed in road accident while returning to Jaunpur in auto-rickshaw

Two members of a family were killed and three sustained serious injuries in Fatehpur when they were returning to Jaunpur from Mumbai in an auto-rickshaw and were hit by an unknown vehicle on Tuesday, police said. Khaga Police Station SHO Sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020