Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vietnam central bank to cut policy rates from Wednesday to boost growth

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 12-05-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 16:16 IST
Vietnam central bank to cut policy rates from Wednesday to boost growth
Representative Image Image Credit: PxHere

The State Bank of Vietnam announced a reduction in its policy rates, making the second cut in less than two months to help the economy weather the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. With just 288 infections and no deaths, the Southeast Asian nation has seen no community infections for nearly a month, putting it on course to resume economic activity sooner than most others in the region.

The refinancing rate will be cut to 4.5% from 5% and the discount rate to 3% from 3.5%, effective Wednesday, the central bank said in a statement. The rate cut is part of the government's efforts to "help businesses to overcome difficulties and ensure social security amid the COVID-19 pandemic," the central bank said in a statement posted on its website on Tuesday.

The central bank said it would also lower the caps on the interest rates of dong-denominated deposits from Wednesday, cutting by 0.3-0.5 percentage points, depending on the maturities. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said last week Vietnam will try to keep its economic growth above 5% this year, backed by public investment, foreign direct investment, exports, and domestic consumption.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams endorses Biden for U.S. president

Former Georgia state minority leader Stacey Abrams, a possible Democratic vice presidential pick, endorsed presumptive nominee Joe Biden for U.S. president on Tuesday, citing his stance on climate chance, economic recovery and voting rights...

Maruti resumes operations at Manesar plant on single shift basis

The countrys largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India MSI on Tuesday resumed operations at its Manesar plant in Haryana after about 50 days of closure due to the coronavirus-led lockdown. The company which rolls out high selling models like Alt...

IGAD Secretariat donates PPEs worth Ksh. 2.5M to Kenya to fight COVID-19

The IGAD Secretariat has donated basic Personal Protective Equipments worth Ksh. 2.5M to Ministry of Health, Kenya for Moyale Border point. They were handed over to Health CAS, Dr Rashid Aman Marsabit Governor Mahamud Ali by IGAD secretari...

Indonesia's COVID-19 deaths top 1,000 as those under 45 urged to resume work

Indonesias death toll from the novel coronavirus passed the 1,000 mark on Tuesday, even as authorities signalled they were poised to ease some social restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the virus in the Southeast Asian country.Indon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020