Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jaishankar to take part in SCO FMs video conference on COVID-19

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 12-05-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 16:25 IST
Jaishankar to take part in SCO FMs video conference on COVID-19

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar would take part in an extraordinary meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the eight member Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on Wednesday to discuss cooperation to fight against the deadly coronavirus. Zhao Lijian, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, told a media briefing here on Tuesday that the video conference would discuss cooperation to fight against the COVID-19 besides international and regional issues.

This is an extraordinary meeting of the foreign ministers to discuss the COVID-19 situation, an official here told PTI. The regular meeting of the SCO foreign ministers is due to be held in Moscow on June 9-10.

Indian officials here said Jaishankar would take part in the meeting of the eight-member grouping. India and Pakistan were admitted into the bloc in 2017.

Its founding members included China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Foreign ministers of all the member countries were expected to take part in the meeting.

Zhao said during the meeting Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi will hold in-depth discussions with the foreign ministers of other SCO member states over the topics, including cooperation on COVID-19, international and regional situation and the next stage development of the SCO. He said, during the crucial stage of China’s fight against COVID-19, leaders of other SCO member states expressed sympathy and support to China and provided aid.

“China also relates to the impact of the pandemic on those countries and offers timely assistance to the best of our capability," he said, adding that experts shared experience in prevention and control of coronavirus. The coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city, has so far infected more than 4 million people and claimed over 285,000 lives worldwide.

"The SCO is a regional organisation with significant influence. We believe all sides will build on the momentum of this conference to enhance solidarity and collaboration and deepen cooperation and ensure SCO will contribute to stronger global response on COVID-19 and regional security and development," Zhao said..

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Guj HC declares BJP minister Chudasama's election as void

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday declared state BJP minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasamas election in 2017 as void on grounds of malpractice and manipulation. Justice Paresh Upadhyay cancelled Chudasamas election in an order passed on an pet...

Streaming platform Twitch offers digital gift cards

Twitch has recently announced that it is offering digital gift cards to US residents to buy items on the live streaming platform. The new digital gift cards can be used for many purposes, including buying subscriptions to channels and payin...

US donates 1,000 ventilators to South Africa

The US government has donated 1,000 ventilators to South Africa to help the country respond to COVID-19. South Africa has the most confirmed cases of the disease in Africa with more than 10,600, including 206 deaths.The new ventilators are ...

Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams endorses Biden for U.S. president

Former Georgia state minority leader Stacey Abrams, a possible Democratic vice presidential pick, endorsed presumptive nominee Joe Biden for U.S. president on Tuesday, citing his stance on climate chance, economic recovery and voting rights...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020