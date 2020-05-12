Jaishankar to take part in SCO FMs video conference on COVID-19

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar would take part in an extraordinary meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the eight member Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on Wednesday to discuss cooperation to fight against the deadly coronavirus. Zhao Lijian, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, told a media briefing here on Tuesday that the video conference would discuss cooperation to fight against the COVID-19 besides international and regional issues.

This is an extraordinary meeting of the foreign ministers to discuss the COVID-19 situation, an official here told PTI. The regular meeting of the SCO foreign ministers is due to be held in Moscow on June 9-10.

Indian officials here said Jaishankar would take part in the meeting of the eight-member grouping. India and Pakistan were admitted into the bloc in 2017.

Its founding members included China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Foreign ministers of all the member countries were expected to take part in the meeting.

Zhao said during the meeting Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi will hold in-depth discussions with the foreign ministers of other SCO member states over the topics, including cooperation on COVID-19, international and regional situation and the next stage development of the SCO. He said, during the crucial stage of China’s fight against COVID-19, leaders of other SCO member states expressed sympathy and support to China and provided aid.

“China also relates to the impact of the pandemic on those countries and offers timely assistance to the best of our capability," he said, adding that experts shared experience in prevention and control of coronavirus. The coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city, has so far infected more than 4 million people and claimed over 285,000 lives worldwide.

"The SCO is a regional organisation with significant influence. We believe all sides will build on the momentum of this conference to enhance solidarity and collaboration and deepen cooperation and ensure SCO will contribute to stronger global response on COVID-19 and regional security and development," Zhao said..