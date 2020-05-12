V L Indira Dutt appointed KCP Ltd, CMD

Left Menu
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-05-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 18:30 IST
Chennai, May 12(PTI): The shareholders of The KCP Ltd, engaged in cement, heavy engineering, sugar and power on Tuesday approved the appointment of V L Indira Dutt as its chairperson and managing director with immediate effect. Under her leadership, KCP Ltd and its group companies would continue to meet the aspirations of all stakeholders and scale newer heights for years to come, the company said in a statement.

The city-based company's executive chairman V L Dutt had passed away in February this year. Prior to taking up the new responsibility, Indira Dutt was Director -- KCP Ltd, Velagapudi Foundation, KCP Vietnam Industries and V Ramakrishna Sons Pvt Ltd.

She was also the chairperson (CSR) member of finance committee and risk management committees of the company..

