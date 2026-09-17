BBL's Historic Chennai Debut: A New Chapter for Melbourne Renegades

Melbourne Renegades pacer Brendan Doggett expressed excitement over playing the Big Bash League's first match outside Australia in Chennai. The team aims to leverage local IPL experience for the December 12 game against the Perth Scorchers at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, marking BBL's historic 16th season opener.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 14:37 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 14:37 IST
BBL's Historic Chennai Debut: A New Chapter for Melbourne Renegades
Melbourne Renegades pacer Brendan Doggett. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a historic move, the Big Bash League is set to launch its 16th season in Chennai, India, marking the first time a BBL match will be staged outside of Australia. Melbourne Renegades pacer Brendan Doggett and his team have arrived in Chennai to prepare for this groundbreaking event, expressing excitement and honor to play at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The opening match on December 12 will see the Melbourne Renegades take on the Perth Scorchers, a game loaded with significance as it kicks off BBL 16. Doggett, acknowledging the Renegades' past struggles, sees this as an opportunity for the young squad to rebuild and gain valuable experience from the local conditions. He emphasized the importance of leveraging the insights of players with IPL experience to navigate the pitch effectively.

Phil Rigby, the Head of Business Operations for BBL, lauded the support of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in facilitating this landmark fixture. He expressed excitement about bringing the Big Bash experience to Chennai fans and encouraged supporters to look out for ticket sales starting in early October. The Renegades will play as the home team, adding another layer of historic significance to the upcoming clash.

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