Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bhubaneswar-New Delhi special train to have 5 extra coaches to meet high demand

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-05-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 18:51 IST
Bhubaneswar-New Delhi special train to have 5 extra coaches to meet high demand

Keeping in view the high demand for tickets, the East Coast Railway has decided to add five more coaches to the special air-conditioned train scheduled to start its journey from Bhubaneswar to New Delhi on Wednesday. Of the additional coaches, four will be 3AC and one will be 2AC, a senior ECoR official said on Tuesday.

The rake will now consist of 22 coaches instead of 17, the official said. Tickets for the special train were sold out in 30 minutes after online booking commenced through the IRCTC website on Monday evening.

In an advisory, the ECoR asked passengers of the special train to carry own food and linen and reach Bhubaneswar station for screening at least 90 minutes before the train's departure at 10 AM on Wednesday. The special train will stop at Balasore, Hijli (Kharagpur), Tata, Bokaro Steel City, Gaya, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction and Kanpur Central before reaching New Delhi.

The ECoR said only passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed go to the platform. "All passengers will have to clear medical screening before boarding the train. Only asymptomatic passengers shall be permitted to travel," the ECoR official said.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be released in Aug 2020? Plot to focus on constant revenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Bosnian official suspended amid probe into import of defective ventilators

A senior Bosnian official in charge of procuring medical equipment to combat the coronavirus outbreak was suspended on Tuesday amid a criminal inquiry into the import of ventilators for COVID-19 patients that proved defective. Fahrudin Sola...

U.S. Supreme Court begins arguments in Trump bid to keep his finances secret

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday started hearing arguments in a major showdown over presidential powers arising from President Donald Trumps attempts to prevent Democratic-led congressional committees and a New York City prosecutor from ge...

RNA extractors procured for enhancing testing capacity for COVID-19 in JK: Murmu

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu on Tuesday said the administration has procured RNA extractors for enhancing testing capacity for COVID-19. He also said emphasis was being laid on identifying vulnerable populations including the eld...

Making India self-reliant is only way to make 21st century belong to India: PM Modi in address to nation.

Making India self-reliant is only way to make 21st century belong to India PM Modi in address to nation....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020