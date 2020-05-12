Left Menu
Development News Edition

TCS iON launches remote internships product to connect students with industry mentors

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 19:09 IST
TCS iON launches remote internships product to connect students with industry mentors

TCS iON, a unit of IT services major Tata Consultancy Services, on Tuesday said it has launched 'Remote Internships', a digital internship product to connect students directly with corporates and industry mentors. The product will provide a structured learning environment to execute the internship projects remotely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"TCS iON Remote Internships helps companies post internship opportunities online. Students can browse through the listed internships, see what project themes are trending, and apply for the relevant ones. Credits will be awarded depending on the kind of projects chosen," a statement said. This product offers students internship opportunities round the year, even during the pandemic, while providing companies with a structured digital framework that is compliant with AICTE guidelines, it added. Powered by the TCS iON digital learning platform, Remote Internships provides a structured learning environment with access to industry mentors, industry-curated learning material, projects, and videos or webinars, the statement said. Interns can also interact and share ideas with peers and the mentors through a social format. Academic guides will be able to track each student's progress for award of academic credits. It includes a feature to conduct exit tests and integrate the viva voce score as well.

As part of the launch, more than 100 internship projects have been curated under a large number of domains for students to explore. "We are excited to launch this product just in time for the summer internships, and bring the industry and students together on a single digital platform. "Through this product we hope to enable streamlined and uninterrupted learning for students on trending industry topics, ensuring that they earn their academic credits, even in the midst of a pandemic," TCS iON Global Head Venguswamy Ramaswamy said.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be released in Aug 2020? Plot to focus on constant revenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Bosnian official suspended amid probe into import of defective ventilators

A senior Bosnian official in charge of procuring medical equipment to combat the coronavirus outbreak was suspended on Tuesday amid a criminal inquiry into the import of ventilators for COVID-19 patients that proved defective. Fahrudin Sola...

U.S. Supreme Court begins arguments in Trump bid to keep his finances secret

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday started hearing arguments in a major showdown over presidential powers arising from President Donald Trumps attempts to prevent Democratic-led congressional committees and a New York City prosecutor from ge...

RNA extractors procured for enhancing testing capacity for COVID-19 in JK: Murmu

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu on Tuesday said the administration has procured RNA extractors for enhancing testing capacity for COVID-19. He also said emphasis was being laid on identifying vulnerable populations including the eld...

Making India self-reliant is only way to make 21st century belong to India: PM Modi in address to nation.

Making India self-reliant is only way to make 21st century belong to India PM Modi in address to nation....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020