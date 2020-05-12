Fire breaks out at Indore hotel; no casualties

Left Menu
PTI | Indore | Updated: 12-05-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 19:21 IST
A fire broke out at a six-storey hotel in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Tuesday and no casualties were reported in the incident, police said. The blaze erupted at Hotel President Park located on the city's bypass road, an official from Kanadia police station said.

The hotel was lying vacant because of the COVID-19 lockdown and no casualties were reported in the incident, he said. The fire brigade was pressed into service to battle the blaze, which might have been triggered by a short circuit, he added.

