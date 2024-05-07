Israeli forces take control of Palestinian side of Rafah crossing, Israel's Army Radio reports
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 07-05-2024 10:43 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 10:43 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Israel's Army Radio reported on Tuesday that Israeli forces have taken control of the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing, which borders Egypt in southern Gaza.
Asked for confirmation, the Israeli military said it will be "publishing a statement shortly".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
A Palestinian baby in Gaza is born an orphan in an urgent cesarean section after an Israeli strike
Rockets fired from Iraq towards US military base in Syria, security sources say
Rockets fired from Iraq towards US military base in Syria, security sources say
Taiwan detects 10 Chinese military aircraft, six naval ships around nation
FOCUS-New Brexit border checks could stifle fine food imports from EU, warn sellers