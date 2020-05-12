Left Menu
South Africa: UIF expends R11 billion on employees affected by coronavirus

Updated: 12-05-2020 19:37 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@UIFBenefits)

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) has expended R11 billion in benefits to over two million employees affected by the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, according to a news report by 'SAnews.gov.za.'

A total of 161567 companies launched claims on behalf of their workers over the course of the last month. The funds were disbursed through the COVID-19 Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (TERS).

This method of paying out was borne out of an agreement reached the National Economic Development and Labour Council (NEDLAC) which represents workers through unions, employers, and the community.

In a statement on Monday, the Department of Employment and Labour said several companies and individuals have expressed appreciation at the work of the UIF during a time of financial distress.

UIF Commissioner, Teboho Maruping, paid tribute to the Fund's employees and their commitment to being change agents and a force for good during the pandemic.

"We have been at the receiving end of some of the vitriolic comments and I am happy that our colleagues have kept their eyes on the ball and delivered most of the time. We have been ably led by Minister Thulas Nxesi and the Director-General of the Department of Employment and Labour, Thobile Lamati," said Maruping.

