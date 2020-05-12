Left Menu
Development News Edition

785 Kolkata hotel rooms identified as quarantine facilities for foreign returnees

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-05-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 20:33 IST
785 Kolkata hotel rooms identified as quarantine facilities for foreign returnees

A total of 785 rooms in 11 star-rated hotels in and around Kolkata have been identified to accommodate people returning from abroad, who will stay there in isolation, a hoteliers' association said on Tuesday. The state government has approached the Hotels and Restaurants Association of Eastern India for rooms where foreign returnees will be quarantined, HRAEI president Sudesh Poddar said.

"The association has been able to identify 785 rooms in 11 hotels belonging to four and five-star categories for the purpose. However, no bookings have been made as no repatriation flight has reached here," Poddar told PTI. The hotels will charge between Rs 4,000 and Rs 6,000 per room per day including all meals and evening tea, Poddar said.

"The bills at the hotels will have to be cleared by the passengers. We have arranged for discounts up to 60 per cent", he said. To help Indians stranded abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic, the central government has initiated repatriation flights as a part of 'Vande Bharat' mission to bring them back.

Such repatriation flights have already landed in Kochi, Chennai and Hyderabad. "Those disembarking from such flights will be screened at the airport and then transferred to the isolation rooms in the hotels earmarked for quarantine purposes," he said.

If the state government requires more such rooms, that can be arranged, Poddar said..

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be released in Aug 2020? Plot to focus on constant revenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Poll: Taiwanese distance themselves from Chinese identity

About two-thirds of Taiwanese dont identify as Chinese, according to a survey released Tuesday that highlights the challenge China would face in bringing the self-governing island under its control. The U.S.-based Pew Research Center found ...

UK royals pay tribute to nurses across the world

Queen Elizabeth and other senior members of Britains royal family joined together on Tuesday to thank nurses around the world for their efforts in the COVID-19 pandemic. In calls to mark International Nurses Day, the royals posted videos an...

Cardboard fans, piped applause: football looks to liven up empty stands

When Borussia Moenchengladbach met neighbours Cologne in the Bundesligas first-ever game without fans back in March, even the referee missed the crowd.Football has lost half its value, said Deniz Aytekin - despite being spared the customary...

PM announces Rs 20 lakh crore economic package; says making India self-reliant will be main focus

In a big push to revive the economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a Rs 20 lakh crore package, which combined the governments recent announcements on supporting key sectors as also measures rolled out by the Reserve Bank...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020