JK Govt to procure cocoons from growers due to lockdown

The Jammu and Kashmir industries department will procure cocoons from growers across the Union Territory as part of efforts to provide relief from coronavirus-induced lockdown, a spokesperson said on Tuesday

The department would be procuring 60,000 kg of cocoon from Jammu division and 50,000 kg from Kashmir of Grade A and B respectively, the spokesperson said

He said the decision was taken in a meeting held under the Chairmanship of Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production Department, Navin Choudhary, here. Cocoon harvesting has started in Jammu region while in Kashmir division it is expected to start in a month. During spring rearing, the expected yield of cocoon is about 2.40 lakh kg. "In order to discuss and consider modalities for procurement in view of the outbreak of COVID-19, it is imperative that JK Industries make market intervention, as due to lockdown cocoon buyers from outside the UT are finding it difficult to participate in Auction,” Choudhary said. He said the price offered to farmers would be the same as offered last year in case of Grade A and for Grade B the average price would be considered. Due to the evolving situation, he said it was imperative that the Sericulture department brings on board the traditional buyers from within and outside the UT so that the farmers could be benefited.