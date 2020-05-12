Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poll shows more Brazilians spurn Bolsonaro's COVID-19 response

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 21:05 IST
Poll shows more Brazilians spurn Bolsonaro's COVID-19 response

Support for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has dropped as criticism grows of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a poll released on Tuesday, driving home his political isolation in the mounting public health crisis. More than 11,000 Brazilians have died from COVID-19, the worst in emerging markets, as Bolsonaro has dismissed the respiratory disease as "a little flu" and attacked state governments' isolation orders, which most people support.

The CNT/MDA survey found that 43.4% of those polled see the government as "bad" or "awful," up from 31.0% in January. "Good" or "great" evaluations slipped to 32.0% from 34.5% in the previous poll. Bolsonaro's personal approval rating fell to 39.2% from 47.8% in January, as disapproval rose to 55.4% from 47.0%. Of those polled, 67.3% agree with the need for social distancing to contain the spread of coronavirus, which state governors and health experts have recommended, while Bolsonaro has sought to reopen businesses to support the economy.

Only 2.6% of Brazilians believe in no social distancing, the poll said, and 29.3% see it as only necessary for people with greater health risks. Brazil's state governors won more approval than Bolsonaro's government in the fight against the pandemic, with 69.2% respondents supporting their governors' actions and 26.8% disapproving. The federal government's actions to fight the outbreak were approved by 51.7% and found lacking by 42.3%.

The MDA telephone survey, commissioned by the CNT transportation industry group, polled 2,002 people from May 7-10 and has a margin of error of 2.2 percentage points. MDA's poll in January, before the first cases of coronavirus were registered in Brazil in late February, showed support for Bolsonaro's government growing on an improving economic outlook and its efforts to fight corruption.

The new poll shows economic expectations falling in the pandemic and 39.7% of respondents believe corruption will get worse with the resignation of former Justice Minister Sergio Moro last month. Only 12% think the war against corruption can advance now.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be released in Aug 2020? Plot to focus on constant revenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

J-K LG briefs Harsh Vardhan about UT administration's efforts to combat COVID-19

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor LG Girish Chandra Murmu on Tuesday briefed Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan through video conferencing about the effective measures undertaken by the government for prevention, containment and manage...

Gurgaon village panchayat donates Rs 21 cr donation for Hry Corona Relief Fund

The village panchayat of Palra in Gurgaon district has donated Rs 21 crore for the Haryana Corona Relief Fund. A cheque for the amount was presented by Palra village sarpanch Munesh Devi to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Tuesday...

What you said today gives country and media headline: Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on PM's address to nation.

What you said today gives country and media headline Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on PMs address to nation....

Maha CM asks district officials to make post May 17 roadmap

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said district borders will not be reopened when the lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak is relaxed and asked district collectors to prepare a roadmap for the situation post May 17 whe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020