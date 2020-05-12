Left Menu
Development News Edition

Promise of future prosperity fades as austerity hits Saudis' pockets

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 21:15 IST
Promise of future prosperity fades as austerity hits Saudis' pockets

Saudi Arabia's austerity drive will squeeze a private sector vital to its plan to diversify away from oil and may cost its powerful crown prince some prestige as citizens see their spending power shrink. Several businessmen and economists said the tripling of value added tax (VAT) and suspension of a cost of living allowance for state employees could deepen a downturn in the Arab world's largest economy and delay job creation.

The changes are set to ripple through most areas of business life, already struggling with weak demand due to a coronavirus lockdown, and weigh on living standards of ordinary Saudis. "I don't understand how this will help the private sector that is already hit by low demand," said a Saudi retailer, who requested anonymity to speak freely.

"People are already holding on to their cash and no one is spending at all." He said if business remains weak by the end of the year "I will have no other way than cutting jobs to minimize the cost".

Authorities had until now avoided steps affecting citizens directly, acutely aware that Saudis' ability to tolerate such measures is vital in a country without elections and where political legitimacy rests partly on distribution of oil wealth. While many Saudis have rallied around their leaders on social media, others posted pictures of late King Abdullah under the hashtag "livelihood", recalling a time of high oil prices and state largesse.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman shook up the conservative kingdom in 2016 with an ambitious vision to wean the economy off oil income, create a thriving private sector and generate millions of jobs in new industries and mega projects. "DOUBLE SHOCK"

But low oil prices and the coronavirus have battered the finances of the world's largest oil exporter at a time when state spending remains its economic engine and large foreign capital inflows have proven elusive. Unemployment among Saudis stands at 12%. Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said the measures, including cuts to state operating and capital expenditure, were "painful but necessary".

While Saudi bonds rallied as investors saw the measures as a sign Riyadh was ready to take tough steps to contain the deficit, business owners are bracing for more pain. "Is this the right time? It is a disaster and now a double shock, the coronavirus impact was severe and now we guarantee business is down for a longer time," said a businessman in the construction sector.

Saudi Arabia's decision was likely based on the fact that the private sector still plays a marginal role, analysts said. "The farce of a strong Saudi private sector is put aside. There may be growth over the longer term, but the state was always going to guide that process," said Karen Young, resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington.

The state encouraged Saudis to buy shares in oil giant Aramco when it went public last year. But since March they have been trading below the IPO price, frustrating many. "We have to support the government of course but I wish they made it (measures) gradual," said Fatima, a 24-year-old Saudi saleswoman.

"It was great to spend some extra money on cinemas, gym and dining and save for concerts, but now one has to be careful where to spend money," she said on activities only recently made available under social reforms in the conservative kingdom. "SUPRESSED ANGER"

As Saudis feel the pinch, the prince may see his support base weaken and rumblings of discontent grow, though unrest is unlikely, one diplomat said. Prince Mohammed has cracked down on dissent by detaining clerics, activists and intellectuals, as well as members of the royal family and Saudi elite as he consolidated power.

"The problem is these measures touch citizens ... everyone's salary got cut by 10%," said the diplomat, adding that the posting of King Abdullah's picture was a "negative indication". "Nothing will happen on the street, it will be supressed anger," the diplomat said, noting that the hashtag "we will heed you in good times and bad" launched after the measures were announced did not gather steam as usually happens.

The government's media office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The economy is expected to shrink 2.3% this year versus 0.3% growth in 2019, according to the International Monetary Fund. Central bank foreign exchange reserves fell in March at their fastest rate in 20 years as the kingdom recorded a $9 billion budget deficit in the first quarter.

Dubai-based economist Nasser Saidi said any additional revenues from the VAT hike would be negligible and the move will likely sharpen the recession. "It would add an unnecessary shock to the system at a time when businesses are struggling to stay afloat, households are experiencing lower incomes and expatriates without jobs are returning home," he said.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be released in Aug 2020? Plot to focus on constant revenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

J-K LG briefs Harsh Vardhan about UT administration's efforts to combat COVID-19

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor LG Girish Chandra Murmu on Tuesday briefed Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan through video conferencing about the effective measures undertaken by the government for prevention, containment and manage...

Gurgaon village panchayat donates Rs 21 cr donation for Hry Corona Relief Fund

The village panchayat of Palra in Gurgaon district has donated Rs 21 crore for the Haryana Corona Relief Fund. A cheque for the amount was presented by Palra village sarpanch Munesh Devi to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Tuesday...

What you said today gives country and media headline: Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on PM's address to nation.

What you said today gives country and media headline Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on PMs address to nation....

Maha CM asks district officials to make post May 17 roadmap

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said district borders will not be reopened when the lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak is relaxed and asked district collectors to prepare a roadmap for the situation post May 17 whe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020