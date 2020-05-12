Left Menu
Development News Edition

Special train with 1107 passengers leaves Mumbai for Delhi

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-05-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 22:45 IST
Special train with 1107 passengers leaves Mumbai for Delhi

As the Indian Railways resumed its passenger services on Tuesday amidst the coronavirus lockdown, the first train carrying 1,107 passengers chugged out of Mumbai for New Delhi, around 50 days after the services were suspended. A Western Railway spokesperson said a total of 1487 passengers have booked tickets for the fully-air conditioned train, which departed at 5:30 pm.

While 97 of them will board at Surat, 83 will board at Vadodara, 23 at Ratlam and 177 at Kota junction en route Delhi, he said. Earlier in the day, the Government Railway Police and the Railway Protection Force maintained strict vigil at the Mumbai Central station to avoid any law and order issue.

"All passengers were compulsorily screened and only asymptomatic passengers were allowed to board the train," said a WR spokesperson. Railway personnel made special arrangements for the passengers, including marking squares in and out of the station so that passengers could move forward in an orderly manner.

The railways regulated passengers even before the entry to the station. Passengers were asked if they had downloaded the Aarogya Setu app and most of them answered in the affirmative, the officials said. While all the passengers were wearing masks, a woman passenger travelling to Delhi to see her daughter wore a PPE suit, sources said.

WR said it had advised the passengers to travel with light baggage and bring their own linen. The Mumbai-Delhi train was one of the 15 pairs of special trains that commenced their journey from various major places of the country on Tuesday.

Farah Khan, who was travelling with her two children to Delhi, said she had come to see her relatives in Mumbai in March and got stuck due to the lockdown. Though Railways had asked passengers to reach the station at least 90 minutes to 2 hours before the departure of the train, some passengers had arrived at 9 am.

A passenger complained that those who reached early were made to wait inside a ticket booking hall while those arriving later were allowed to board the train before them. "We were waiting for nearly two hours and there was no water or even toilet facilities inside," said Sanjay Sonputre who was on his way to Surat.

The WR said that it had advised all the passengers to adhere to social distancing norms during journey. "I do not have any issue with observing social distancing norms during the train journey," said Kapil Kumar, who was travelling to Delhi.

Railway officials said a special train will depart for Mumbai from New Delhi around 5 pm on Wednesday and reach Mumbai Central around 8.45 am the next day. Since the lockdown came into force on March 25, Railways has been operating only goods and parcel trains. On May 1, it started operating 'Shramik Special' trains, mainly for stranded migrants.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be released in Aug 2020? Plot to focus on constant revenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Sports stars support Sleeper's fantasy LoL launch

The fantasy sports and messaging app Sleeper has launched a fantasy League of Legends game. The company said it has raised 20 million in new funding, including investments from four-time NBA scoring champion Kevin Durant, former NBA All-Sta...

Railways should quarantine people from Delhi, TN tells Centre

The Railways should quarantine those coming to Tamil Nadu by train from Delhi and they will be tested for coronavirus on their arrival, the state government said here on Tuesday. Following Chief Minister K Palaniswamis request to Prime Mini...

Odisha COVID-19 count rises to 437 with 23 new cases, 31 recover

Twenty-three people tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 437, while 31 others recovered from the highly infectious disease, a health department official said. The 23 fresh cases were reporte...

Colombia says over 52,000 Venezuelans return home, cites lockdown

More than 52,000 Venezuelans have voluntarily returned to their country from Colombia during the coronavirus lockdown, Colombias migration agency said on Tuesday. Colombia is the top destination for Venezuelans fleeing economic crisis and p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020