PTI | Pune | Updated: 13-05-2020 10:25 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 10:25 IST
STL Records Highest Ever Revenue at Rs. 5,154 Crore, Strengthens Mid-to-long Term Outlook

PUNE, India, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- STL (NSE: STRTECH), an industry leading integrator of data networks, today announced the consolidated financial results for its fourth quarter and financial year ending March 31, 2020. The Company reported Rs. 5,154 crore in revenue and an order book of Rs. 10,037 crore, backed by large deal wins globally. FY20 - A transformative year for STL The global environment witnessed uncertainty and sluggish growth, followed by a lockdown due to COVID-19. However, STL continued to perform and grow its revenue by delivering end-to-end data network solutions.

• New global wins build a robust Order Book for STL across all customer segments - global telcos, cloud companies, citizen networks, and large enterprises. Key deals include: T-Fiber for rural broadband in Telangana, Telekom Albania digital transformation and multi-million dollar contracts in India, Europe and Middle East. • Strategic Transformation to Solutions driven Account Based Organization with four end-to-end solutions - optical connectivity, fibre deployment, FTTx Mantra for Access Networks and Network Modernization. This has expanded the total addressable market including large scale transformational projects.

• Established Ecosystem for Make in India Next-Gen Solutions by assembling a strong ecosystem of partners in hardware manufacturing, cloud computing and academia. This will enable self-sufficient indigenous solutions for 5G for all markets.

• Invested in Technology and grew Patents Portfolio to 358 patents, for optical connectivity, network services, and virtualized access solutions. • Drove sustainable business practices and helped the community: FY21 - STL reorganizes for the emerging New-gen Network The dominant trend of growth in data network usage has been enhanced with social distancing due to COVID-19. Remote work has resulted in a massive surge in the Internet traffic across home and enterprise segments. Today, we see three definitive global trends driving robust network investments, and are preparing STL to for this future.

• Three dominant global trends will evolve the network : Driven by the need for connecting everyone with high quality broadband, we see that a) Telcos are driving significant fibre network creation, b) Cloud companies, Enterprises and Governments are creating large-scale networks for edge data centres, Industry 4.0, IoT, and other use-cases, and c) New players, like STL, are providing agile open source software that is disaggregated from OEM hardware. • Global leaders are accelerating investments towards virtualised infrastructure: As network creators amplify investments, they will need a disruptive software-driven architecture that is designed, built and managed as an end-to-end solution. • STL Solution Ecosystem uniquely positions it to deliver on these investments: STL has been strengthening its capabilities with technology investments and ecosystem partnerships. With its end-to-end solutions that integrate optical interconnect, network software, access network products and system integration services, STL is uniquely positioned to generate value for its key customers globally.

FY20 Financial Highlights Revenue: Rs. 5,154 crore EBITDA: Rs. 1,104 crore PAT: Rs. 472 crore (Before exceptional item) Order Book: Rs. 10,037 crore Exports: ~35% of revenue Q4FY20 Financial Highlights Revenue: Rs. 1,160 crore EBITDA: Rs. 226 crore PAT: Rs. 80 crore The Board of Directors has recommended Final Dividend of 175% at Rs. 3.50 per equity share for FY'20, subject to shareholders' approval. "In the current times, we have focused on keeping our employees and communities safe, while continuing critical operations and deepening customer relationships," said Dr. Anand Agarwal, Group CEO, STL. He added, "As we start FY21, we have a more robust business. We are seeing an accelerated shift towards digitalisation and data network investments from all our customer segments. The next generation of networks are shifting towards network densification, edge compute, open source and virtualization. As STL transforms to an end-to-end solutions provider, I am confident that we are uniquely positioned to address a much larger opportunity and help our customers achieve their network objectives." About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd: STL is an industry leading integrator of data networks. We design, build and manage fibre and wireless networks for our customers. With core capabilities in optical connectivity and virtualized edge solutions, we are the industry's leading end-to-end solutions provider for global data networks. We partner with global telecom companies, cloud companies, citizen networks and large enterprises to deliver solutions for their fixed and wireless networks for current and future needs. We believe in harnessing technology to create a world with next generation connected experiences that transform everyday living. With intense focus on end-to-end network solutions development, we conduct fundamental research in next-generation network applications at our Centres of Excellence. STL has a strong global presence with next-gen optical preform, fibre and cable manufacturing facilities in India, Italy, China and Brazil, along with two software-development centres across India and one data centre design facility in the UK.

STL.tech |Twitter | LinkedIn |YouTube Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/876464/Sterlite_Technologies_STL_New_Logo.jpg PWR PWR.

