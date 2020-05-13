Left Menu
Development News Edition

Liberty General Insurance Delivers Exemplary Customer Experience With Its Latest Version of LivMobile App

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-05-2020 11:23 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 11:23 IST
Liberty General Insurance Delivers Exemplary Customer Experience With Its Latest Version of LivMobile App

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India: Business Wire India In a bid to offer a digitally seamless experience to its customers, Liberty General Insurance Ltd. (Liberty), known for its innovative approach in product offering and customer service, has upgraded its mobile app, LivMobile, into an exciting, all-new avatar. Whether it is car or health insurance, claims or renewals, the LivMobile app packs in everything customers need into the palms of their hands. With a highly intuitive interface and a customer-centric design, the LivMobile app delivers exemplary service experience to its customers. Along with an upgrade to the design and user experience, Liberty General Insurance has added three new features that simplifies life for customers: • Click It, Claim It: This feature redefines the claims process. As a policyholder, a customer can now submit a claim in a completely hassle-free way through the mobile phone anytime, from anywhere in just one click.

• One-Click Quote: When it’s time for renewal, the customers get a reminder and a quote at the click of a button. • E-Locker: The unique e-locker lets the customers store all their insurance policies, including those from other insurers in one place. Moreover, the customers get reminders when their premium is due so that they do not miss out on the due date. Speaking on the development, Mr. Roopam Asthana, CEO & Whole Time Director, Liberty General Insurance said, “Our new, revamped LivMobile app reiterates Liberty’s customer-first approach and brings us a step closer to a digitally seamless experience for our customers. We have made a conscious effort to make our app more versatile and user friendly and provide a hassle-free experience for our customers. All crucial customer interactions including policy issuance, renewal or claim initiation are now available to our customers with a paperless and simple interface. The e-locker facility is truly unique because it will help our customers manage multiple insurance policies, across health and motor, in one single app.” LivMobile app is available both on Android and iOS supported smartphones. The existing users will get notifications to upgrade to the revamped app.

About Liberty General Insurance Liberty General Insurance Ltd (LGI) is a joint venture between Liberty Citystate holdings PTE Ltd—a group company of Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, a diversified global insurer with over 900 offices across the world, headquartered in the U.S.—Enam Securities, and Diamond Dealtrade. LGI commenced operations in 2013 with the aim of providing comprehensive retail, commercial and industrial insurance solutions. The company has an employee strength of 1100+ with presence across 100+ locations in 28 states. Its partner network consists of about 5100+ hospitals and more than 4300 auto service centres. The company offers health and personal accident insurance, car and two-wheeler insurance, employee compensation insurance, commercial insurance, fire and engineering insurance, marine insurance and other miscellaneous insurance products in India. Ref: LivMobile App for Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lvgi.livmobile&hl=en LivMobile App for iOS: https://apps.apple.com/in/app/livmobile/id1273637191 PWR PWR

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Train with 545 passengers leaves for New Delhi from Odisha

A special train carrying 545 passengers left for New Delhi from Bhubaneswar Railway Station on Wednesday. The train services resumed on Tuesday after over one-and-a-half months halt owing to a nationwide lockdown enforced to contain coronav...

20 fresh coronavirus deaths reported in Delhi; total virus cases 7,998: Authorities.

20 fresh coronavirus deaths reported in Delhi total virus cases 7,998 Authorities....

Jubilant Life Sciences shares jump 5 pc on Gilead pact for COVID-19 therapy drug

Shares of Jubilant Life Sciences on Wednesday rose 5 per cent after the company said it has entered into a pact with Gilead Sciences for an investigational drug, remdesivir which is a potential therapy for COVID-19. The scrip rallied 4.99 p...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rebound as some traders temper pessimism

Asian shares recovered early losses and crept into positive territory on Wednesday, but stock futures pointed to a lower European open as worries about a slow economic recovery from the coronavirus weighed on global sentiment. Investors, ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020