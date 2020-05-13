Wipro cited as 'Leader' in worldwide cloud professional services vendor assessment

Wipro Limited announced onWednesday that it has been cited as a 'Leader' in IDCMarketScape: Worldwide Cloud Professional Services 2020 VendorAssessment

The city-headquartered company quoted Gard Little, VicePresident, Global Services Markets and Trends, IDC ResearchInc. as saying in a statement, "Wipro has continuouslydemonstrated their deep Cloud expertise and business firstthinking in helping enterprises to become nimble and futureready." Wipro Cloud Studio is their latest move to bringinnovation, scalability, speed and efficiency to life forenterprises to lead in the Covid-19 era and beyond , he said

