Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wipro cited as 'Leader' in worldwide cloud professional services vendor assessment

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-05-2020 11:36 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 11:36 IST
Wipro cited as 'Leader' in worldwide cloud professional services vendor assessment

Wipro Limited announced onWednesday that it has been cited as a 'Leader' in IDCMarketScape: Worldwide Cloud Professional Services 2020 VendorAssessment

The city-headquartered company quoted Gard Little, VicePresident, Global Services Markets and Trends, IDC ResearchInc. as saying in a statement, "Wipro has continuouslydemonstrated their deep Cloud expertise and business firstthinking in helping enterprises to become nimble and futureready." Wipro Cloud Studio is their latest move to bringinnovation, scalability, speed and efficiency to life forenterprises to lead in the Covid-19 era and beyond , he said

PTI RSROH ROH

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Young sumo wrestler dies of coronavirus in Japan

A 28-year-old sumo wrestler died in Japan on Wednesday after contracting coronavirus and suffering multiple organ failure, becoming the ancient sports first COVID-19 fatality, the national association said. Shobushi, a lower-ranking wrestle...

Ongoing COVID-19 lockdown could be lifted 'gradually', says TN CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday indicated that the ongoing lockdown could be lifted gradually and sought peoples cooperation to restore normalcy post-lockdown. Listing his governments various steps to resume economic ac...

'Room 104' to conclude after fourth season

HBOs anthology series Room 104 is set to end after its upcoming season four, the network has announced. Created by Mark and Jay Duplass, the half-hour series follows different characters in each episode who pass through a single room of a t...

Turkey faces high bar to U.S. funding, former NY Fed chief says

Turkeys foreign cash needs are not the sort of thing the U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to relieve given its economic challenges and volatile diplomatic relations with the United States, the New York Feds former chief said in an interview. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020