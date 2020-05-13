Left Menu
Stock Spirits' earnings spike as consumers stockpiled ahead of tax hikes

Stock Spirits' earnings spike as consumers stockpiled ahead of tax hikes
Stock Spirits on Wednesday posted a 25.6% jump in first-half earnings as consumers stocked up on liquor ahead of tax hikes in its biggest markets, Poland and the Czech Republic, and said the COVID-19 crisis has not affected its businesses as yet. Stock Spirits, manufacturer of 1906, Stock Prestige, and Vodka No.1, said its adjusted earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) edged up to 44.2 million euros ($47.96 million) for the six months ended March 31, from 35.3 million euros last year.

The Czech Finance Ministry last April put forward a 13% tax hike on spirits and gambling, while Poland proposed higher taxes on alcohol, which were eventually implemented earlier this year.

