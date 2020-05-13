Covid-19: Stars rally round Go Dharmic's initiative to feed one million Indians

New Delhi [India] May 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In one of its kind efforts, Go Dharmic aims to feed at least a million Indian impacted by business and supply disruptions caused by Covid-19 pandemic. Go Dharmic, a volunteer organisation, started in the UK by Hemal Randerwala, has already fed thousands of elderlies, homeless, orphans and needy in the UK and now feeding the poorest across India.

Go Dharmic started the campaign in the UK where the volunteers, including the founder Hemal Randerwala fed the elderly, underprivileged & NHS Hospitals. The organisation also extended support to desperate Indian students in the UK. After UK, Go Dharmic started the movement in India barely two weeks ago and already fed close to 1,50,000 people in 17 locations in India.

Locations such as Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur, Surat, Mohali, Dehradun and West Godavari has seen immense response in terms of volunteer participation and donations. Celebrities from across the faculties - sports, movies, businesses, etc. - are coming forward to lend support to activities undertaken by Go Dharmic.

The movement now has support from celebrities such as Kapil Sharma (star comedian), Arjun Rampal (Bollywood star), Krishna Das (singer), Ashmit Patel and cricketers/sports-stars Harbhajan Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Monty Panesar, Devon Malcom, and other public figures are helping Go Dharmic to reach the target of feeding one million people across India. Endorsing Go Dharmic's efforts star comedian Kapil Sharma appealed to people from all walks of life to be part of the noble cause.

"In India, they [Go Dharmic] are working in Mumbai, Punjab and other places. They are helping the destitute, orphans, homeless and those who are struggling to eat. You can also be a part of the good work Go Dharmic is doing," said Kapil Sharma in a video message. Kapil Sharma's message on Go Dharmic's efforts and to join the campaign: https://www.instagram.com/tv/B_9sFm_HzfU/?igshid=1h35kgoivxoek

Go Dharmic delivers dry ration kits containing rice, lentils, spices, cooking oil and other essential food items that can serve a small family for few days. The activity is funded through donations and executed by volunteers who follow the best practice of hygiene and sanitation for packing and delivering the ration packets to the needy, ensuring no spread of Covid-19.

"It is heartwarming to see so many people from different walks of life coming together to help the needy. Our highest dharma should be compassion and love for all. The call to 'Go Dharmic' is a request for you to come forward and work to relieve suffering for all in society," said Hemal Randerwala, London-based Go Dharmic Founder. Over 2000 volunteers, mostly from India's corporate world have already signed up on https://www.godharmic.com/. Cricketers, showbiz celebrities, and CXOs from the corporate world are coming forward to support Go Dharmic's virtuous campaign in this difficult time.

Bombay Stock Exchange, Chief Business Officer, Sameer Patil wished the Go Dharmic campaign all the success. Arjun Rampal in a YouTube video asked more people to come forward. He appealed to everyone to help Go Dharmic achieve the goal of feeding one million people in India. Rampal also provided the information on how to either join as volunteers or donate through his video message: www.youtube.com/watch?v=RfvMRMMV5-Q&feature=youtu.be.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)