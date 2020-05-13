Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indospace Core raises Rs 1,000 cr from HSBC to finance existing projects

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 14:35 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 14:35 IST
Indospace Core raises Rs 1,000 cr from HSBC to finance existing projects

IndoSpace Core, which owns industrial and logistics parks across major cities in the country, on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 1,000 crore from HSBC to fund its existing green projects. Indospace Core has about 13 million square feet land across 14 industrial and logistics parks in Pune, Chennai, Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR. The company said it has closed Rs 1,000 crore green loan facility provided by The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC). "Proceeds from the debut green loan will be used towards the financing or refinancing of certified green projects. The green buildings have also achieved EDGE green building certification developed by the IFC, a member of the World Bank Group," it said. IndoSpace Core is a joint venture between Everstone-backed warehousing and logistics specialist IndoSpace, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), and global investment and fund manager GLP. IndoSpace has taken total commitment to India to above USD 3.2 billion, with a current portfolio comprising over 36 million square feet property. It is promoted by Everstone group, GLP and Realterm.

Rajesh Jaggi, Vice Chairman – Real Estate, Everstone Group, said the HSBC brings significant added value and expertise to the overall capital structure. "This deal is first of its kind in the organised warehousing space in India and it reinforces IndoSpace as a leader in this segment," he added. Sunil M Shah, Managing Director, Head of Multinationals, South Asia, HSBC said, “We are delighted to have advised IndoSpace Core on the establishment of their Green Finance Framework, and to have supported their inaugural green loan transaction." "We look forward to supporting more like-minded partners like IndoSpace Core in building a sustainable future," Shah said.

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

China warns France not to sell weapons to Taiwan

China warned France on Wednesday not to sell arms to neighbouring self-ruled Taiwan which is planning to buy weapons as part of an upgrade to a French-made warship fleet bought 30 years ago. China says that Taiwan is part of one China, and ...

Hotel premises sealed after Air India crew member found COVID- 19 positive

A part of a hotel premises, where COVID-19 tests of the Air India crew and pilots are being done as per the protocol, was sealed after a crew member is found to be positive for the virus. A part of the premises which was used for conducting...

Chinese lab boosts Serbia's coronavirus testing capacity

A Chinese-built state-of-the-art laboratory is helping to nearly double Serbias testing capacity for COVID-19, the lung disease caused by the new coronavirus, in the latest example of close ties between Belgrade and Beijing.The Huo-Yun Nati...

China claims its troops patrolling on Chinese side of LAC

Amid tensions between the Indian and Chinese soldiers at Pangong Tso lake area, China said on Wednesday that India should refrain from taking any action to complicate the issue and claimed that the PLA troops were conducting normal patrol o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020