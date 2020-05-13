Left Menu
Development News Edition

Max Financial Services settles Rs 123 cr tax dispute under Vivad se Vishwas scheme

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 15:19 IST
Max Financial Services settles Rs 123 cr tax dispute under Vivad se Vishwas scheme

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI)  Max Financial Services Ltd (MFSL) on Wednesday said it has settled a tax dispute involving over Rs 123 crore under the government's 'Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas' scheme. The company claimed that it has become the first large company in the private sector to settle a tax dispute under the scheme.

MFSL settled a long-pending income tax case under the dispute resolution scheme 'Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas, 2020,' recently launched by the government, the company said in a release. "MFS has paid Rs 123.78 crore for settling the litigation involving capital gains from the stake sale of its erstwhile telecom joint venture Hutchison Max Telecom Ltd," it said. The settlement was finalized with the Jalandhar jurisdiction of I-T earlier this month and due taxes have been remitted, it added.

The government had announced the 'Vivad se Vishwas' scheme in the union budget for 2020-21.  Under the scheme, taxpayers whose tax demands are locked in dispute in multiple forums can pay due taxes by June 30, 2020 and get a complete waiver of interest and penalty. "The payment also clears a tax dues contingent liability that has been reported on the company's books for the past two decades," it added.

MFSL is the holding company of India's fourth-largest life insurer Max Life..

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

German court president defends decision on ECB bond programme - Die Zeit

The president of Germanys constitutional court defended a ruling on one of the European Central Banks bond purchasing programmes, saying it was a good decision for Europe, German weekly newspaper Die Zeit reported on Wednesday. We firmly be...

TUI to cut jobs and costs as it prepares for July holiday restart

Travel group TUI will cut 8,000 jobs and look to shed 30 of its costs as it gears up for a July restart to European tourism, the German company said on Wednesday.Holiday plans have been put on hold in the face of travel restrictions aimed a...

Construction delays, dirty pavements as Asian cities struggle without migrant workers

Stalled construction. Dirty pavements. Fewer cooks and drivers.With millions of migrant labourers from Dubai to Singapore quarantined or having returned to their homes because of coronavirus lockdowns, cities are facing shortages of essenti...

Migrant workers from Bihar take out protest march in Ludhiana

Migrant labourers from Bihar, stuck here due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown, took out a protest march on Wednesday. They said they had run out of money and wanted to return to their home state.One of the protesters, Ram Yadav, said they...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020