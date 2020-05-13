Left Menu
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow open lower as markets digest Powell comments

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-05-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 19:12 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones fell shortly after the open on Wednesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned of a prolonged recession due to the coronavirus and dispelled speculation over negative interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 62.62 points, or 0.26%, to 23,702.16 at the open.

The S&P 500 was lower by 6.05 points, or 0.21%, at 2,864.07. The Nasdaq Composite gained 3.49 points, or 0.04%, to 9,006.05 at the opening bell.

