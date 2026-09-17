Nike's Potential Exit from Dow: A Sign of Changing Times?

Nike might soon find itself removed from the Dow Jones Industrial Average due to a significant slump in its market value and poor stock performance. Recent index removals and historical patterns suggest that Nike is a likely candidate for removal amid intense competition and market pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 16:03 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 16:03 IST
Nike's Potential Exit from Dow: A Sign of Changing Times?
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Nike, the iconic sportswear brand, is teetering on the edge of removal from the Dow Jones Industrial Average, where it has held a spot since 2013. This possibility follows the company's exclusion from the S&P 100 as its market value fell sharply by 80% due to lagging sales and heightened competition.

The company has faced criticism for its lack of innovation, which has contributed to its struggles, and now holds the smallest weight among the Dow's 30 components. Analysts suggest that its current stock performance raises speculation about its future in the premium benchmark, especially given historical trends where stocks with the smallest weight often face removal.

Despite the imminent risks, there is no definitive timeline for Nike's potential exit, as changes to the index are made based on corporate actions or market developments, without a fixed schedule. As Nike endeavors to regain its market appeal under CEO Elliott Hill, investors remain watchful of upcoming developments.

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